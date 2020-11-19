Militants killed in Nagrota encounter wanted to destabilize upcoming DDC polls: IGP Kashmir

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that four militants killed in Nagrota area on Jammu-Srinagar highway wanted to disrupt the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls in Kashmir.

“The militants killed in the Jammu encounter wanted to disrupt the DDC polls in Kashmir,” Kumar said while addressing the media during an event in Nishat area of Srinagar today.

He said that they were ensuring the smooth conduct of the elections. “We have provided security to all the DDC candidates and from tomorrow onward they can go for the campaigning. There is no need to panic,” he said.

The IGP said they can’t provide security to all the DDC candidates individually. “We are giving collective security to them. We also provide double escort to the candidates whenever they go in the field for the campaigning and have been kept in the security areas,” he said.

On Wednesday’s grenade attack in Kakapora, Pulwama where 12 civilians were injured, he said, “The attackers have been identified and will be arrested soon.”

Kumar said that Pakistan is making infiltration bids along its borders and wants to destabilize the DDC polls. “But the security forces have foiled every such attempt,” he said.

He said over 250-300 militants were waiting on the launch pads on the other side of LoC to infiltrate.