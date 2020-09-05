Militants killed in Pattan gunfight affiliated with Hizb: Police officer

The DIG north Kashmir, Sulaiman Choudhary on Saturday said that all the three militants killed in Pattan encounter were affiliated with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and that it was after four years that the cadres of the outfit had been killed in northern Baramulla district.

He identified the two of the slain militants as Shafkat Ali Khan of Rawatpora, Delina and Hanan Bilal Sofi of old town Baramulla.

“With the killing of three Hizb militants, it seems Hizb is trying to re-establish itself in north. But we are firm to foil all their attempts,” he said.

Giving details of the operation, he said,”The militants were hiding in a house. There were 12 civilians including children who were held hostage by the militants.”

The commander 10 sector RR said that the militants were given an opportunity to surrender, but they refused and instead fired upon the security forces, leaving an Army Major and two cops wounded.