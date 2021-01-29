Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 29, 2021, 9:12 PM

Militants killed in Tral gunfight affiliated with Hizb: Police

They have been identified as Waris Hassan resident of Naibugh, Aarif Bashir resident of Monghama and Ahtisham ul Haq resident of Check Noorpora area of Awantipora.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 29, 2021, 9:12 PM
File: Mubashir Khan/GK
File: Mubashir Khan/GK


Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said the three militants killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district were affiliated with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit.

In a statement, a police spokesman said that the gunfight broke out after the joint party of the Awantipora police, 42 RR of the army and 180 BN CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Mandoora village of  Tral.

Trending News
File Pic

One-way traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Representational Image

30,000 KP's applied for over 2,000 posts under PM package: Officials

GK Photo

CRPF vehicle damaged in fire incident on Srinagar's Gupkar road, no injury reported

Representational Pic

Raj Kumar Katoch posted as Secy JKPSC; Naseem Javid Choudhary Director Tourism Jammu

“During the search operation as the presence of militants got ascertained they were given an opportunity to surrender, however, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter,” he said.

In the ensuing encounter, three militants were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter. 

They have been identified as Waris Hassan resident of Naibugh, Aarif Bashir resident of Monghama and Ahtisham ul Haq resident of Check Noorpora area of Awantipora. All the killed militants were linked with proscribed outfit HM.

Latest News
File Pic

One-way traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Representational Image

30,000 KP's applied for over 2,000 posts under PM package: Officials

Image for representational purpose only [File]

J-K govt issues over 6 lakh golden cards of health insurance scheme within 1 month

GK Photo

CRPF vehicle damaged in fire incident on Srinagar's Gupkar road, no injury reported

As per police records, the slain militants were part of groups involved in several crimes, said the spokesman.

On 02/01/2021, Arif Bashir lobbed a hand grenade on security forces near Bus Stand Tral resulting in splinter injuries to one SF jawan and eight civilians. Militant Waris Hassan along with others was involved in firing upon a patrolling party of Awantipora Police on 05/10/2020. In this regard a case vide FIR No. 140/2021 U/S 7/25 Arms Act 13 UA(P) Act has been registered in Police Station Awantipora, said the spokesman. 

Besides, the group was also involved in threatening posters of HM outfit to keep the public away from elections and also pasting of threat posters in Dadsara area on 02/12/2020. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 182/2020 U/S 506 IPC 13 ULA (P) stands already registered at PS Awantipora.

Tagged in , ,
Related News