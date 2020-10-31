Militants who killed three BJP men in Kulgam identified, says Dilbag Singh

J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Saturday said the militants who killed three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Kulgam have been identified.

“The attackers have been identified and a probe is going on,” Singh said while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) that marks the anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel at Zewan here.

Three BJP workers were shot dead by militants at Y K Pora area of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday evening.

The DGP said that youth who had chosen the wrong path now prefer to surrender which he said was a welcome development.

“It is a message to those who are still holding guns that they can still come back and join the mainstream,” Singh said as per news agency KNO.

“In the past month, a few youths accepted the surrender offer of security forces. Those still holding guns in their hands and are on a wrong track, should follow suit. We will help and facilitate their return,” the J&K Police chief said.

Singh said that he was glad to see Kashmiri youth taking part in sports and other recreational activities.

About the Ekta Divas, he said that for the past six years, the day is observed across all states/UTs. “Today a grand parade was held in Zewan where contingents of all the security agencies and the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) took part,” the DGP said.