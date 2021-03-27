Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: March 27, 2021, 11:09 AM

Minimum and maximum temperatures improve in J&K

"Weather is likely to remain dry during the next 24 hours after which a short spell of rain is likely in J&K," an official of MET department said.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: March 27, 2021, 11:09 AM
All stations in J&K had maximum temperatures above normal yesterday while there was marked improvement in the night temperatures as well. [File: Mubashir Khan/ GK]
All stations in J&K had maximum temperatures above normal yesterday while there was marked improvement in the night temperatures as well. [File: Mubashir Khan/ GK]

Both minimum and maximum temperatures improved across J&K on Saturday as the meteorological (MET) department forecast dry weather during the next 24 hours.

“Weather is likely to remain dry during the next 24 hours after which a short spell of rain is likely in J&K,” an official of MET department said.

Trending News
GK Photo

3 shops, Govt office gutted in Kupwara

As per the report, violence disproportionately affects women living in low and lower-middle income countries. Image source: Flickr

Domestic Violence| Mother of 2 battles for life in hospital, accused arrested

Administration|DC Anantnag sets 15-day deadline for officers to hoist tricolour in all Govt offices

Srinagar had 6.4 as the minimum temperature today while the maximum was 19.0 degrees Celsius on Friday which was 3.7 degrees above normal.

Pahalgam had 1.3 and Gulmarg 0.5 as the minimum temperature today.

Leh town of Ladakh had 0.3, Kargil minus 2.8 and Drass minus 7.9 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Latest News
File Photo

Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19

Representational Photo

India reports 62,258 new COVID-19 cases, 291 deaths

GK Photo

3 shops, Govt office gutted in Kupwara

As per the report, violence disproportionately affects women living in low and lower-middle income countries. Image source: Flickr

Domestic Violence| Mother of 2 battles for life in hospital, accused arrested

Jammu city had 16.0, Katra 15.5, Batote 10.1, Banihal 8.2 and Bhaderwah 7.1 as the minimum temperature.

All stations in J&K had maximum temperatures above normal yesterday while there was marked improvement in the night temperatures as well.

Tagged in ,
Related News