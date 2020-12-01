Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 1, 2020, 11:25 AM

Minimum temperatures improve further in J&K, Ladakh

Leh town of Ladakh recorded minus 3.7 and Kargil minus 4.2 as the lowest temperatures.
People take rest on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on a sunny day. File Photo: Habib Naqash/ GK
People take rest on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on a sunny day. File Photo: Habib Naqash/ GK

The night temperatures improved further in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday as the weather office revised its forecast saying that mainly dry weather is likely to prevail till December 6 after which another spell of rain and snow is expected in the two union territories.

Sonam Lotus, director of the local MET department said, “Mainly dry weather is expected till 6th December. A spell of rain and snow is likely during 7th and 8th December”.

With further improvement in minimum temperatures, the night temperature rose above the freezing point in Srinagar and other places except Gulmarg where the minimum temperature was minus 1.0 Tuesday.

Srinagar recorded 1.0 and Pahalgam 0.2 as the minimum temperatures.

Leh town of Ladakh recorded minus 3.7 and Kargil minus 4.2 as the lowest temperatures.

Jammu recorded 10.4, Katra 10.6, Batote 8.1, Bannihal 4.2 and Bhaderwah 5.4 as the minimum temperatures.

