Minimum temperatures improve in J&K, Ladakh

Weather remained cloudy in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday as the minimum temperatures rose remarkably in both the union territories with the weather office forecasting light to moderate rain/snow during the next 48 hours till Wednesday.



Minimum temperatures rose above the freezing point in Pahalgam and Gulmarg for the first time on Monday after more than 75 days. The minimum temperature rose to 5.8 degrees Celsius in Srinagar city also for the first time after more than two months.



“Weather remained cloudy during the night as we are expecting light to moderate rain/snow in J&K and Ladakh during the next 48 hours under the influence of the approaching Western Disturbance (WD),” an official of the meteorological (MET) department said.



Pahalgam was at 1.2 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg 0.6.



Leh town had minus 2.3, Kargil minus 8.4 and Drass minus 9 as the night’s lowest temperature.



Jammu city recorded 14.5, Katra 14, Batote 9.9, Banihal 6.8 and Bhaderwah 6.6 as the minimum temperature.