India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
January 29, 2021

Minor blast outside Israeli Embassy in India, no injuries reported

The fire department received the call at 5.11 pm, as the Beating Retreat ceremony was going on at Rajpath a few kilometres away.



A minor IED blast took place outside the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi on Friday evening, police said on Friday. No one was injured.

Some cars were damaged in the blast, an official said, adding that three fire tenders were rushed to the embassy on APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

“A very low intensity improvised device went off… No injury to any person was reported and nor was there any damage to property except the glass panes of three vehicles parked nearby,” Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said.

He said initial impressions suggest it could be a mischievous attempt to create a sensation.

The fire department received the call at 5.11 pm, as the Beating Retreat ceremony was going on at Rajpath a few kilometres away.

