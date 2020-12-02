Minor boy who went missing last evening found dead in Budgam

A three-year-old boy who went missing last evening was found dead in Chewdara village of Beerwah in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the boy had gone missing after he went outside to play in the neighborhood.

His family had been looking for him since. “Today morning he was found dead in his native village,” said the report.

A senior police official told KNO that they are ascertaining the details and further investigation has been taken up to find the cause of the boy’s death.