Jammu, Latest News
Poonch ,
UPDATED: August 11, 2020, 4:52 PM

Minor dead, two injured in Poonch car accident

A 15-year-old boy died while two others were injured in a car accident in Mankote area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Reports said that a car (bearing registration number JK12A-9812) met with accident at Achchad Pehliyan, resulting in on spot death of a boy, identified as Atta Mohammad.

The boy’s father and sister were injured in the mishap.

SHO Mendhar, Manzoor Kohli confirmed the death of the boy and told news agency GNS that the injured have been shifted to Sub District Hospital Mendhar.

