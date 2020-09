A 12-year-old boy drowned in river Jhelum in Nowshera area of Boniyar tehsil in this border town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday afternoon.

A police official identified the boy as Shahid Ahmad son of late Noor Mohammad Kanyal, a resident of Nowshera in Uri.

Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Uri, Junaid Wali said that the boy drowned while taking bath in the river. “A rescue operation has been launched by the police and SDRF to trace the missing boy,” he said.