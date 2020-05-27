Minor girl among two dead, another injured after strong winds uproot tree in Shopian

A minor girl and a woman died while another sustained injuries on Wednesday after a tree uprooted by strong winds fell on them in Keller area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, reports said.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that a Bakerwal family came under a tree around 5 pm today.

A girl, identified as Babli, 10, daughter of Gami Bajran and a woman identified Zaina Bano, 50, wife of Abdul Qayoom Jogi of Akhnoor died in the incident.

They said that one more woman who came under the tree identified as Shabnum, 25, wife of Mustafa Bajran of Akhnoor sustained injuries. “She was shifted to hospital Keller for treatment,” they added.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Keller while talking to KNO said that a minor girl and a woman have died while the other is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

In another incident, a car was damaged after a tree uprooted by strong winds fell on it in Roohu area of Anantnag district, officials said.

He said a car parked in the area was also damaged. “Nobody was inside the car when the incident took place,” said an official.