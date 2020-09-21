GK Top News, Kashmir, Latest News
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: September 21, 2020, 11:47 PM

Minor girl dies of strangulation in north Kashmir's Kupwara

An 8-year-old girl died of strangulation while she was taking a ride on a hanging hammock at the courtyard of her home in Nowbugh Champora area of Vilgam in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday afternoon.

A police official said that soon after the incident the girl was taken to a nearby hospital but doctors present there declared her brought dead. “Later the girl was taken to District Hopital Handwara for postmortem,” he added.

The deceased has been identified as Anjum Ismail daughter of Mohammad Ismail Mughal resident of Nowbugh Champora Vilgam.

Police in this regard has registered an FIR under case no. 174 CRPC and further investigation has been taken up.

Meanwhile, after legal formalities the body of the deceased was handed over to her family members.

