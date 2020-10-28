Minor girl raped in north Kashmir's Uri

An eleven-year-old girl was raped by a nineteen-year old youth in Nawarunda village of border town Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused is a neighbour of the victim in Nawarunda village of Uri. “The girl had gone to a nearby forest on Tuesday evening for grazing her cattle when she was raped there,” said Station House Officer (SHO) Uri Mohammad Ashraf.

He said that the medical examination has confirmed rape. “The accused has been arrested and will be presented before the court in Uri on Thursday,” he said.

A case under sections 363 (Punishment for kidnapping), 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act has been registered at police station Uri.