Irfan Raina
Ganderbal ,
UPDATED: July 22, 2020, 7:03 PM

Minor grievously injured in bear attack in Ganderbal

An eight-year-old boy was critically injured after a wild bear attacked him in Yarmuqam area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday.

Reports said a wild bear appeared near an orchard in Anderwan Yarmuqam area of Lar tehsil here at around 12 noon on Wednesday and attacked the boy, identified as Azhar Ahmed Khatana son of Gulzar Ahmed Khatana a resident of Yarmuqam Ganderbal, injuring him critically.

The injured was referred to SKIMS Soura Srinagar for advanced treatment.

A wildlife official told Greater Kashmir that the boy has been seriously injured.

He said that a team has been sent to the area to lay a cage to capture the bear.

