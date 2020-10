A ten-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father’s cousin in Haihama area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

According to SSP Kupwara, Shri Ram Ambarkar, the victim’s family approached the police yesterday evening with a complaint against the accused. “Police swiftly swung into action and arrested him and the accused is presently behind bars,” said the SSP.

Police have registered a case in this regard and further investigation has been taken up.