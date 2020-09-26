Minor's body fished out from Jehlum after four days in Uri

After four days of searches by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police, the body of a boy who had drowned while taking a bath in river Jehlum was fished out near NHPC Dam Boniyar on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Shahid Ahmad (12), son of Late Noor Mohammad Kanyal, a resident of Nowshera.

SDPO Uri Junaid Wali told news agency GNS that the boy drowned while a taking a bath on Wednesday and his friends informed the passerby. “A few local youth jumped into the river to rescue the boy but couldn’t spot him,” the official said.

He said that police also reached at the spot and launched a search operation to trace the boy.

Later, a team from State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police pressed motor boats and divers to trace the body.

The body was spoted near NHPC Dam Boniyar gate today, he added.