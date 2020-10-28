Kashmir, Latest News
Ghulam Mohammad
Sopore ,
UPDATED: October 28, 2020, 10:30 AM

Minor's body fished out of Jhelum in north Kashmir's Sopore after a week

the body was retrieved from the water body today morning
Representational Pic
The body of a minor who allegedly committed suicide by jumping into river Jhelum in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district last week was fished out today.

An official said that Shahid Nazir (12), a resident of Ahadbab crossing, jumped into the river on 21 October.

He said the body was retrieved from the water body today morning following hectic efforts by teams of police, Navy, SDRF and the locals.

The official said the body of the minor was taken to Sub District hospital Sopore and after medical and legal formalities it will be handed over to the family for last rites.

