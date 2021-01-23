Miraculous escape for SDM Uri as shooting stone comes down from mountain on Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road

The sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Uri and his security guards had a miraculous escape on Saturday after a shooting stone rolled down a mountain when they were travelling on Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.



According to news agency GNS, SDM Uri Reyaz Ahmad Malik was crossing the 72-milestone stretch in his official vehicle bearing registration number JK05H 2000 when the stone came downhill.



“The SDM was in the vehicle at the time of the incident,” said an official, as per the report.



Confirming the incident, the SDM Uri said he was safe. “I advise people not to travel unnecessarily on the route,” he said.