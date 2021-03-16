Chenab Valley, Latest News
Mohammad Taskeen
Banihal,
UPDATED: March 16, 2021, 6:35 PM

Miraculous escape for six travelers after car plunges into nallah in J&K's Banihal


Volunteers rescue the travellers after car plunges into Bishlari nallah in Banihal. GK photo
Volunteers rescue the travellers after car plunges into Bishlari nallah in Banihal. GK photo

Six passengers, including five members of a family, had a narrow escape on Tuesday after their car plunged into a nallah on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Banihal area of Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports said that a car skidded off the road and plunged into Bishlari nallah near Sherbibi area, six kilometers from Banihal town, today afternoon.

Soon after the accident, police and the local volunteers launched a rescue operation and shifted all the six occupants of the car to Emergency Hospital Banihal in an injured condition.

Station House Officer Banihal, Nayeem ul Haq told Greater Kashmir that all the injured were shifted to the hospital where from two were referred to Srinagar for specialized treatment.

He identified the injured as Umesh Kumar (40), a resident of Muthi Jammu, his wife Meenu (36), their three daughters, aged 10 years, 6 years and three months, and Ramesh Sharma (50), also a resident of Jammu.

The official said that Sharma and the elder daughter of Umesh Kumar were shifted to Srinagar for advanced treatment.

Both Kumar and Sharma are employees of the Sessions Court in Srinagar.

