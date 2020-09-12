Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: September 12, 2020, 8:45 PM

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq bereaved

His grandmother leaves for heavenly abode
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in this file picture
The grandmother of Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq passed away on Saturday.

“With profound grief it is informed that the aunt and Mother-in-law of Shaheed-e-Milat Molvi Muhammad Farooq passed away today evening at Mirwaiz Manzil Nigeen,” said a statement issued today.

The deceased was the wife of Late Molvi Ghulam Rasool Shah and mother of Molvi Manzoor Ahamd and Molvi Shafat Ahmad.
 
Due to Covid epidemic, and the continuous house detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq no majlis Tazia or congregational prayers will be held at Mirwaiz Manzil Nigeen, the statement read.

However, people are requested to pray for the Magfirah of the deceased at their residence.

