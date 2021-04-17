Mirwaiz Umar headed MMU urges people to get COVID-19 jab

Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir an amalgam of various socio-religious bodies headed by incarcerated Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in view of a surge in COVID-19 infections lately.

In a statement issued Saturday, the MMU expressed serious concern over the second COVID-19 wave that has gripped many parts of the world including J&K with cases rising at an alarming rate.

The MMU urged people to hold special prayers in the ongoing holy month of Ramadan and seek refuge from Almighty against the deadly outbreak.

“Keeping in view the Shariah and Islamic teachings and to protect ourselves and others from the lethal virus, there is a dire need to strictly follow the COVID-19 SOPs and most importantly get the COVID vaccine,” the MMU statement reads.

It said that reputed Muslim scholars across the world have stressed upon Muslims to get themselves vaccinated against “which is in keeping with Islamic rulings”.

“So, all the constituents of MMU including its chairman Mirwaiz Umar fervently appeal to people of Jammu & Kashmir not to pay heed to rumors about vaccination and go for it as soon as possible,” the statement said.

The MMU, in the statement, also condemned the authorities for “continuing to keep Mirwaiz Umar Farooq even in the holy month of Ramadan under arbitrary house detention, despite repeated appeals to release him so that he could resume his responsibilities in this holy month for Muslims”.

“Such anti-Muslim acts are unfortunate to say the least,” it said.

Pertinently, the MMU Amalgam constitutes Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Dar-ul-Uloom Raheemiya, Muslim Personal Law Board, Jamiat Ahle Hadeth, Jama’at-e-Islami, Anjuman Sharia’n Shian, Karwaan-e-Islami, Itihaad-ul-Muslimeen, Anjuman Himayat-ul-Islam, Jamiat Hamdania, Anjuman Ulema-e-Ahnaaf, Dar-ul-Uloom Qasmia, Dar-ul-Uloom Bilaliya, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Mazhar-ul-Haq, Jamiat-ul-Aima Wal Ulema, Anjuman Aima Wa Mashaa’ikh Kashmir, Dar-ul-Uloom Naqshbandiya, Dar-ul-Uloom Rasheediya, Ahl-e-Bayt Foundation, Madrasa Kanz-ul-Uloom, Perwaan-e-Wilayat, Auqaf Islamiya Khurram Sarhama, Anjuman Tanzeem-ul-Makaatib, Muhammadi Trust and other religious social and educational institutions.