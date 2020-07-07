Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Bandipora ,
UPDATED: July 7, 2020, 10:01 AM

Missing boy found dead in nallah in Bandipora


File Representational Pic

A day after he went missing from his maternal uncle’s home in Muslim Abad area, the body of a six-year-old boy was recovered on Tuesday morning from Madumati nallah in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the body of the missing boy was recovered from Nallah Madhumati near district police lines Bandipora at around 5 am.

“Relatives of the boy and the police searched for him everywhere but they couldn’t find him. Today morning his body was recovered from Nallah Madhumati,” said the official.

He identified the deceased boy as Anees Rafeeq Lone son of Mohammad Rafeeq Lone, a resident of Sumlar, Bandipora. “Body of the deceased has been handed over to his family members for last rites after completing legal formalities,” he said.

The official added that he may have died of drowning and they have also registered a case under relevant sections of law and further investigations have been taken up.

