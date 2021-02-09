Missing minor boy's body recovered after five days in central Kashmir's Budgam

The body of a 13-year-old boy from Soibugh area in central Kashmir’s Budgam district who was missing for the last five days, was found in an apple orchard on Tuesday morning.

Sources told news agency KNO that the body was spotted by some locals in an apple orchard this morning and accordingly informed the police.

As per a police statement, the body of Shahid Farooq, son of Farooq Ahmad Malik, was spotted by the locals in an orchard at Pymus village following which a police party reached the spot and took the custody of the dead body.

Police said that medico- legal investigation has been started into the matter.

Farooq had lodged a missing complaint at Police Post Soibugh on February 5.