Missing Pulwama driver's body found in Jhelum in Pampore

July 7, 2020

The body of a missing driver from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district was recovered from the Jhelum river in Pampore on Tuesday,  officials said.

Officials told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that some people while extracting sand from the river found a body near Patalbagh area of Pampore and accordingly informed the local police.

The man was identified as Muzaffar Ahmad Rather, 37, son of Ghulam Nabi of Monghama village of Pulwama district.

As per locals, Rather, who is a driver by profession, was missing for the last three days.

His body was shifted to SDH Pampore for postmortem, officials said, adding that a case has also been registered in this regard while further investigation is going on.

