Missing soldier's body fished out from Jhelum river in Uri after five days

They said that after continuous search for five days, the body of the solider was recovered at Boniyar dam.
Representational Pic

The body of a missing soldier was fished out from Jhelum river at Boniyar Dam in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that as per CCTV footage, the missing soldier had left his weapon and personal mobile phone on the banks of river Jhelum five days ago.

The deceased was identified as Afsar Singh son of Surendra Singh, a resident of Bikna village in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh.

Senior Superintendent of police (SSP), Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom also confirmed to KNO that the body of missing soldier has been recovered after five days at Boniyar, Uri.

“A police party has reached the spot and took the body for legal formalities,” he said.

