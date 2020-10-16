Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 16, 2020, 4:43 PM

Missing SPO has joined militant ranks, escaped from Chadoora gunfight site: IGP Kashmir

The Army on Friday said that a militant was captured alive with an AK 47 rifle during the Chadoora gunfight.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 16, 2020, 4:43 PM
File Photo of IGP Vijay Kumar /GK
File Photo of IGP Vijay Kumar /GK

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Friday said that the Special Police Officer (SPO) who had gone missing three days back has joined militant ranks and that he managed to escape from a gunfight site in Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

“The missing SPO escaped from the site during gunfight,” IGP told news agency GNS.

Trending News
Representational Photo

40 travelers among 697 new covid-19 cases in J&K, total 86754

Representational Photo

Kashmiri female student alleges assault by landlady in Delhi, called a 'terrorist'

IGP Vijay Kumar addressing a press conference on Friday. GK Photo

Six 'militant associates' involved in Highway attacks held, vehicles seized: Police

The SPO has been identified as Altaf Hassan, son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat of Qazipora Chadoora, who was posted at SOG Camp Chadoora and went missing along with two AK-47 rifles and three magazines on Wednesday.

The Army on Friday said that a militant was captured alive with an AK 47 rifle during the Chadoora gunfight.

Quoting the sources, the GNS reported that the apprehended militant has been identified as Jahangir Ahmad Bhat of Chadoora, who joined militancy recently.

Tagged in ,
Related News