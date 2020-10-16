Missing SPO has joined militant ranks, escaped from Chadoora gunfight site: IGP Kashmir

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Friday said that the Special Police Officer (SPO) who had gone missing three days back has joined militant ranks and that he managed to escape from a gunfight site in Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

“The missing SPO escaped from the site during gunfight,” IGP told news agency GNS.

The SPO has been identified as Altaf Hassan, son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat of Qazipora Chadoora, who was posted at SOG Camp Chadoora and went missing along with two AK-47 rifles and three magazines on Wednesday.

The Army on Friday said that a militant was captured alive with an AK 47 rifle during the Chadoora gunfight.

Quoting the sources, the GNS reported that the apprehended militant has been identified as Jahangir Ahmad Bhat of Chadoora, who joined militancy recently.