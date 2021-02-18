Missing young woman's body recovered from Jhelum after a month in south Kashmir's Pampore

The body of a missing woman of Shar Shali area was recovered from river Jhelum by Police at Khankahbagh area of Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday afternoon.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that the deceased-identified as Rukhsana Akhtar (26), daughter of Ali Mohammad Bhat of Shar Shali village of Pampore-was spotted by some locals who accordingly informed police, who rushed to the spot and took the body into their custody.

Rukhsana, as per officials, was missing since 18 January even as her family had filed a missing report and had sought help from police and public to help them in tracing her.

The body of the deceased was taken to Sub district Hospital Pampore and after conducting autopsy, the body was handed over to the family members for last rites even as investigation in this regard has been taken up, an official said.