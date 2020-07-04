Missing youth found dead in Ganderbal, body fished out from canal

A day after he went missing, the body of a 22-year-old youth was retrieved from a power canal in Gutlibagh area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Saturday evening.

In-charge police post Gutlibagh, Mohammed Akber told Greater Kashmir that the body of a missing youth, identified as Mudasir Ahmed Khan son of Sarfaraz Khan, a resident of Hyder Mohallah Gutlibagh, was retrieved from the power canal on Saturday evening.

The official said that the deceased was mentally unsound, adding that the family had lodged a missing report in this regard.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.