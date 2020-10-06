India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Sangrur (Punjab),
UPDATED: October 6, 2020, 6:37 PM

Modi 'finishing' farmers and labourers with new farm laws: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi underscored the need for improving the food procurement and Public Distribution System and acknowledged that they had shortcomings.
Press Trust of India
Sangrur (Punjab),
UPDATED: October 6, 2020, 6:37 PM
Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi during tractor rally in Haryana to campaign against the centre's farm laws. Image Source: Twitter
Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi during tractor rally in Haryana to campaign against the centre’s farm laws. Image Source: Twitter

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was finishing “farmers and labourers” with the three farms laws just as he had destroyed small shopkeepers with demonetisation and GST.

Addressing a gathering in this Punjab town, Gandhi also asked the BJP-led Centre why it was in a hurry to bring the laws when there was a pandemic on.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara tests positive for Covid 19

File Photo

Indo-Pak Armies trade fire along LoC in Uri

File Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

Ladakh records 79 new COVID-19 cases; 50 patients cured

Representational Image

Shopian encounter: 3 militants killed, search operation on

Like he (Modi) finished small shopkeepers and small medium businesses with GST (Goods and Services Tax) and demonetisation, he is finishing farmers and labourers the same way and slashing your throats with these three laws, he said.

Gandhi underscored the need for improving the food procurement and Public Distribution System and acknowledged that they had shortcomings.

There is a need to strengthen this system. More mandis need to be set up. There is need to guarantee MSP (minimum support price). There is need to give infrastructure to farmers. there is need to set up silos, he said.

Latest News
File Photo/ GK

UGC declares 24 universities as fake; maximum from UP followed by Delhi

Representational Pic

Two hardcore criminals arrested in Jammu

Representational Pic

UAE: Indian woman survives Covid near-death experience, delivers child

Representational Pic

FIR against Journalist, Arrested On Way To Hathras, Under Anti-Terror Law

Narendra Modi is not doing this. Modi is not strengthening the system… If Modi gives better PDS and guarantees MSP and gives more mandis, then Ambani and Adani cannot make money, the Congress leader alleged .

Gandhi, who is holding a series of tractor rallies named ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’ across the state to protest the Centre’s new farm laws, accused the prime minister of destroying the system.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also addressed the gathering and hit out at the Centre over the new farm laws.

Terming them “black laws”, Singh said his government would take the fight forward and take every step to safeguard the interest of the farming community.

It is total injustice with farmers, said Singh while referring to the three laws.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, ministers Balbir Sidhu, Vijay Inder Singla, Rana Gurmit Sodhi and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda were among the leaders present on the occasion. However, MLA and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu was not there.

President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, which were passed by the Parliament last month.

Tagged in ,
Related News