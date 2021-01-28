More snow, rain likely in J&K, Ladakh on Feb 2-3

Severe cold wave continues unabated in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday as the meteorological (MET) office forecast another spell of snow and rain on February 2 and 3.

“Dry weather is likely to continue in J&K and Ladakh till January 31 after which we are expecting a spell of snow and rain of light intensity on February 2 and 3.

“Improvement in both minimum and maximum temperatures is expected after January 31,” an official of the MET department said.

The ongoing 40-day long of harsh winter cold the ‘Chillai Kalan’ will also end on January 31.

Srinagar recorded minus 5.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on the day while it was minus 12.3 in Pahalgam and minus 13.4 in Gulmarg.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 16.8, Kargil minus 21.3 and Drass 28.1 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 6.2, Katra 6, Batote 0.5, Bannihal minus 2.2 and Bhaderwah minus 2 as the minimum temperature.