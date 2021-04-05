Latest News, Srinagar
UPDATED: April 5, 2021, 9:21 AM

Mother-son duo charred to death, six houses gutted in Haftchinar blaze

‘Cause of fire being ascertained’
GK Photo
Representational Pic

A 40-year-old woman and her son were charred to death after their house caught fire in Haftchinar area of Srinagar.

Officials told the news agency KNO that at least six residential houses were gutted last night in Haftchinar area of Srinagar.

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

“Fire broke out in a residential house of one Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, son of Mohammad Ramzan Sheikh of Dogerpati Haftchinar, which soon engulfed the adjoining houses,” the report said.

In the incident, Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh’s wife identified as Ajmeera (40), and his son Mohammad Abbass Sheikh (6) died.

The duo was taken to the Srinagar’s SMHS hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Medical Superintendent SMHS, Dr. Nazir Choudhary told KNO that the duo was declared brought dead at the hospital.

The cause of fire is being ascertained, officials said.

