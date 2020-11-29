Mother, two minor daughters die of suffocation in Uri

A woman and her two minor daughters reportedly died due to asphyxiation in Boniyar tehsil of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district overnight, officials said on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Shameema Begum (43) wife of Abdul Majeed Ganie and their daughters— Nighat Bano (13) and Tabasum Bano (9) who were found dead at their house in Lari, Boniyar.

SSP Baramulla Abdul Qayoom while confirming the incident told news agency GNS that a case has been registered and investigation has been taken up to ascertain the cause of the death.

“Apparently the deaths have occurred owing to suffocation due to Bukhari (wood burning heater) but further investigations are underway,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla G N Itoo told GNS that a police team has reached the spot and are investigating the matter. “Local SDM and other officials are also on the way,” he said.

“Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is also on the way while as inquest proceedings have been initiated. Bodies have been taken to PHC Boniyar for autopsy,” the DC added.