Ghulam Muhammad
Baramulla ,
UPDATED: September 11, 2020, 4:28 PM

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Delina, two others injured

A police official identified the deceased as Mudasir Ali Ganaie,
A 29-year-old youth was crushed to death by a speeding tipper in Delina area of  north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday afternoon. Two other persons were injured in the mishap.

Reports said that a motorcycle (bearing registration number JK05B-3109) was hit by a speeding tipper on  Baramulla-Sringar Highway near Milat colony Delina, leaving the rider dead on spot.

A police official identified the deceased as Mudasir Ali Ganaie, son of Ali Mohammad Ganaie of Kanipora Sumbal in Bandipora distrct.

He said two others, including a minor girl, were critically injured in the mishap. They were shifted to District hospital Baramulla for further treatment.

The official said the tipper driver fled from the spot after the accident. A case has been registered at police station Delina and efforts are on to nab the erring driver, he said. 

