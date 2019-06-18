Latest News
Motorcyclist dead, his pillion rider injured in Ganderbal road accident

A motorcyclist was killed and his pillion rider critically injured in a road accident in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir on Tuesday.

Reports said a speeding truck hit a motorcycle near Lar bypass, leaving both the riders critically injured.

Both of them were shifted to a hospital where one was declared dead on arrival.

In-Charge police station Lar Mohammed Akbar confirmed to Greater Kashmir that one motorcyclist died while his pillion rider has been injured seriously.

He identified the deceased as Uzair Ahmad Lone son of Showkat Ahmad Lone resident of Duderhama Ganderbal while as the injured has been identified as Usaid Ahmad son of Mohammad Yousuf resident of Duderhama Ganderbal.

Police have registered a case in this regard and arrested the truck driver.

