Motorcyclist dies in Budgam road accident

A 26-year-old motorcyclist died in a road mishap in Chumbura area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district last night, police said on Friday.

An official said that Manzoor Ahmad Wani, son of Ghulam Mohd Wani of Bugroo village of Khansahib area was grievously injured after his motorcycle collided with a car.

He was immediately shifted to PHC Kremshore where he was referred to SMHS hospital for advanced treatment. However, he succumbed on the way to SMHS hospital.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and registered a case in this regard under an FIR no 138/2020/ U/S 279337 IPC.