A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Charar-e-Sharief area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that Muzaffar Rashid Lone was hit by a vehicle in Futlipora village, leaving him grievously injured.

He was shifted to the SMHS hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed.

The official said the proceedings have been launched in this regard.