Kashmir, Latest News
Motorcyclist dies in Sopore road mishap

Representational Pic
Representational Pic

A motorcyclist died in a road accident in Choora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday evening. 

Reports said a motorcycle bearing registration no. TN-228E-8481 driven by Iqbal Qasim Beigh, 37 son of Abdul Ahad of Dooru was hit by an unknown vehicle in Choora.

He was rushed to SDH Sopore where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The deceased was an engineer by profession and was working with a private company.

A police official said that a case has been registered and that they were searching for the driver who hit him.

