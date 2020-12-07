Motorcyclist injured in Sopore road accident, shifted to Srinagar hospital

A biker sustained injuries after he met with an accident in Bomai area of north Kashmir’s Sopore town on Monday.

He has been identified as Wajahat Mushtaq son of Mushtaq Ahmad War, a resident of Wadoora area of Sopore.

A police official told the news agency KNO that a motorcycle bearing registration number JK05G-5318 collided with a vehicle near Zendri area, leaving him injured.

The official said that he was rushed to a nearby hospital. “He was later referred to a Srinagar hospital for further treatment,” he said.

“A case has been registered under relevant sections of law and further investigation has been taken up in this regard,” the official said.