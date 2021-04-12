Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 12, 2021, 6:33 PM

Motorcyclist killed in road accident in north Kashmir's Bandipora

"He lost control over his motorcycle and collided with a pickup truck at Naninari," officials said.
Representational Photo

A-25-year-old motorcyclist died in a road accident in Sumbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that Zubair Majeed Sofi son of Majeed Sofi, a resident of Tangpora Nesbal lost control over his motorcycle and collided with a pickup truck at Naninari, leaving him critically injured.

The official said Zubair was immediately rushed to a hospital in Sumbal where doctors referred him to Srinagar for specialised treatment.

However, he was declared dead on arrival.

The official said that a case was registered at concerned police station.

