Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 30, 2020, 3:40 PM

Movement of stranded persons: J&K admin to shortly issue detailed plan

“Unregulated arrivals to be quarantined for 21 days at Lakhanpur”
Jammu and Kashmir government will shortly issue a detailed plan to facilitate the movement of stranded persons outside the union territory, officials said on Thursday.

“UT of J&K shortly issuing issuing detailed SoP to facilitate organised movement of labour, students,” tweeted the government spokesman, Rohit Kansal.

He appealed to the people not to move without the prior permission, warning any unregulated arrivals will be quarantined for 21 days.

“Please do not move without prior consent of UTJK administration. ALL Unregulated arrivals to be quarantined for 21 days at Lakhanpur,” he added.

The development comes in the wake of Home Ministry order allowing the regulated movement of stranded persons.

