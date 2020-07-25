India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Bhopal ,
UPDATED: July 25, 2020, 2:51 PM

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests coronavirus positive

Chouhan shared the news on Twitter in the morning.
File Photo of MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that he has tested coronavirus positive.

“I had symptoms of COVID-19. In the test report I was found positive. I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever has come in my contact to get tested for coronavirus. My close contacts should move to quarantine,” Chouhan said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the chief minister said that if detected and treated on time, COVID-19 infection can be cured.

“I have been reviewing the status of coronavirus infection in the state every evening since March 25. Now I will try to review the situation through video conferencing as much as possible,” he said.

Chouhan also said that in his absence, the meeting to review the coronavirus situation will be held by Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Urban Development and Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang and Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary.

