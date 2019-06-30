Latest News
Mrs Roma Wani bereaved

Mrs Chandra Tolani, 94, passed away peacefully in Mumbai on Sunday morning. Mrs Tolani, belonged to a long lineage of jurists, sufis and eminent business families in Pakistan and subsequently in India (post partition).

Mrs Tolani’s teaching skills won her national awards during Maharshi Karve’s time and was a very active social worker in her active years.

Her connections across the country, especially in Kashmir, are through her sharp acumen on current and public affairs, family development and selfless care.

Other than being an investor in startups, Mrs Tolani also served the Sadhu Vaswani Mission, ISKCON and Sufi forums. She was the daughter of Baba Tirathdas Giani- mureed of Sachal Sarmast of Shah Darazan, Sindh, Pakistan.

She is survived by her daughter Mrs Roma Wani, and her son Mr Basant Tolani.

A statement received today from Mrs Roma, who is in Mumbai at the moment with her family, has requested well wishers from all over to pray for the departed soul and has thanked all for sending in their condolences and wishes.

