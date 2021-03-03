Chenab Valley, Latest News
Mudslide in Banihal shuts Jammu-Srinagar highway

The mudslide hit near Shabanbass area of Banihal leading to the suspension of traffic on the strategic thoroughfare early this morning.
The Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir valley with the outside world, was blocked Wednesday after a massive mudslide in Banihal area of Ramban district. 

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the mudslide hit near Shabanbass area of  Banihal leading to the suspension of traffic on the strategic thoroughfare early this morning. 

Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Zia said the debris removal was in progress.  

The highway remains open for one-way traffic on a particular day and today the authorities had allowed Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) from Srinagar to Jammu. 

