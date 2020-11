The historic Mughal Road has been closed for vehicular traffic due to fresh snowfall that started on Monday morning.

An official said that in the wee hours of Monday, fresh snowfall lashed the Mughal Road area especially near Pir Ki Gali Pass.

“Over one feet of snow has accumulated near Pir Ki Gali, leading to closure of the road,” the official said.

He added that heavy snowfall was going on in the area when last reports came in.