India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Mumbai ,
UPDATED: May 9, 2020, 11:36 AM

Mumbai: 2 police officers, constable injured in chopper attack

Press Trust of India
Mumbai ,
UPDATED: May 9, 2020, 11:36 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Two police officers and a constable were injured after a 27-year-old man attacked them with a chopper in south Mumbai early today, police said.

Karan Pradip Nayar, resident of Silver Oaks estate near Breach Candy, attacked the policemen who were on routine ‘nakabandi’ duty at 1.30 am, senior police inspector of Marine Drive police station Mrityunjay Hiremath told PTI.

Trending News
File Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

Riyaz Naikoo killing: Restrictions continue in Kashmir; curbs relaxed in some areas

Advisor Khan reviews power supply for summer

Sampling of returnees conducted at airport: DC Budgam

Agony of stranded people being unnecessarily prolonged: Masoodi

The policemen, all deployed at the Marine Drive police station, received injuries on their shoulders and hands and were taken to the state government-run JJ hospital, he said.

“When our policemen saw the man walking with a large chopper near the Pransukhlal Mafatlal Hindu Swimming Bath and Boat Club, they tried to stop him. He ran away and they chased him. When they tried to catch him, he attacked them with the chopper,” Hiremath said.

Nayar, an architecture graduate, has been arrested, the police officer said, adding a case has been filed against him under various sections of the IPC, including 307 (attempted murder) and also the Arms Act.

Latest News
Representational Pic

Truck carrying fodder damaged in fire on Jammu-Pathankot highway

File Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

Riyaz Naikoo killing: Restrictions continue in Kashmir; curbs relaxed in some areas

Representational Pic

“Asked to get to Lakhanpur on my own": Kashmir resident stranded in Delhi alleges nodal officers not helping

Representational Pic

Indian faces trial for spying on Sikhs and Kashmiris in Germany

DCP Zone 1 Sangramsinh Nishandar reached the spot immediately after the incident and made arrangements for the medical treatment and accommodation of the injured policemen, he said.

Related News