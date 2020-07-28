Murder case solved in Mahore, two accused arrested: Police

Police on Mahore area of Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir claimed to have solved a murder case of a woman by arresting her husband and brother-in-law.

A police official said a woman from Bathoi was rushed to Mahore hospital on April 27 where she was declared as brought dead.

After getting the information, a police team rushed to the spot and started an investigation under 174 CrPc.

After investigation, it turned out that the woman was murdered, said the official, adding that the two accused, identified as Shamas Din and Mohammad Shafi, were arrested.

Police have registered a case vide FIR number 54 / 2020 under sections 302/34 IPC at Police Station Mahore against the accused and started further investigation.