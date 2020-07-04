Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Bandipora ,
UPDATED: July 4, 2020, 10:00 AM

Mutilated body fished out from Jhelum in Sumbal

The officer said that the identity couldn't be immediately ascertained due to the mutilation.
GK Web Desk
Bandipora ,
UPDATED: July 4, 2020, 10:00 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

An unidentified body with legs and head chopped off was recovered from Jhelum river in Sumbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday, reports said.

An official told News agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that some locals spotted the body floating in the river in Sumbal locality and informed the concerned police station.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Baramulla man tests COVID-19 positive day after death; J&K tally now 126

GK Pic

JCO among three army soldiers injured in Kulgam gunfight

File Pic

Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in south Kashmir's Kulgam: Police

File Pic

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Kulgam

He said the body was without legs and the head. He said that the body has been taken to nearby hospital for medico- legal formalities.

The officer said that the identity couldn’t be immediately ascertained due to the mutilation.

Related News