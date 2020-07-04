Mutilated body fished out from Jhelum in Sumbal

An unidentified body with legs and head chopped off was recovered from Jhelum river in Sumbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday, reports said.

An official told News agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that some locals spotted the body floating in the river in Sumbal locality and informed the concerned police station.

He said the body was without legs and the head. He said that the body has been taken to nearby hospital for medico- legal formalities.

The officer said that the identity couldn’t be immediately ascertained due to the mutilation.