My father was killed for speaking truth, says Sajad Lone

Speaking on the death anniversary of his father, Sajad said that senior Lone was killed for speaking the truth and expressing his ideas.
Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone on Friday said that his father Abdul Gani Lone who was killed on this day 19 years ago “went at the right time” and as a “hero”.

Speaking on the death anniversary of his father, Sajad said that senior Lone was killed for speaking the truth and expressing his ideas.

“But what gives me some solace is that those who opposed him and created that false narrative that culminated in my father being killed- that crowd some of them still alive were better dead than alive. They saw what my father was mercifully spared from seeing,” Sajad said in a tweet.

“As long as we do not stop collectively lying especially on who killed whom we as people will continue to be in the state that we r. People deserve to know-oppressors have many forms. And the worse form of oppressors’ r those who oppress under the fig leaf of fighting oppression,” he said in another tweet.

Lone said his father left as a hero and his death symbolized dignity and sacrifice. “My father left when dying the way he did symbolised dignity symbolised sacrifice. He went at the right time. He left a hero,” he said.

Senior Lone, who founded J&K Peoples Conference in 1977 and was a founding member of Hurriyat Conference, was shot dead when he was attending a rally at Eidgah in Old Srinagar to mark the 12th death anniversary of Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq on 21 May 2002.

