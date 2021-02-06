Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
UPDATED: February 6, 2021, 2:15 PM

My goal is to provide job opportunities to 80% J&K youth in next five years: LG

He said his government will “make it possible for them (J&K youth) to be an engine of growth for the overall socioeconomic transformation of J&K”.
Photo courtesy: @OfficeOfLGJandK/Twitter
Lieutenant Governor J&K, Manoj Sinha on Saturday stated that his goal was to reach out and provide job opportunities to 80 percent of the young population of J&K within the next five years.

The LG, while delivering the keynote address at the annual conference of the virtual Harvard-US-India Initiative (HUII), said his government will “make it possible for them (J&K youth) to be an engine of growth for the overall “socioeconomic transformation of J&K,” an official statement quoted him as saying.

The HUII, as per the statement, aims to engage students around the world in a dialogue about India’s most pressing political, social, economic, and environmental challenges, providing youth the opportunity to hear from inspiring leaders and be a part of the discussion with them.

“My goal is to reach out and provide job opportunities to 80% of J&K’s young population within next five years & make it possible for them to be an engine of growth for the overall socio-economic transformation of JK,”LG Sinha tweeted this afternoon.

Sinha said he “would like to see each child of J&K prosper into a mature, successful & good human being; potential of each youth is harnessed in a way that everyone contributes towards J&K’s prosperity”.

“Together we will achieve the desired goal,” LG Sinha added.

